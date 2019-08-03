Frank Holbrook

Haughton, LA – Frank Herman Holbrook passed from this life July 31 at 12:35 a.m. in Shreveport, La., after a lengthy hospital stay. He was 83.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City. Interment will follow at Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the chapel Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

Frank was born Dec. 5, 1935 in Thurston County, Nebraska, the first of 17 children. He married Lavonna Storm on Dec. 28, 1954. They raised their family throughout Iowa, finally settling in Ames and later Des Moines. Children married, grandchildren arrived, and Frank’s work took them to Shreveport, La., where they easily adapted to a Southern lifestyle and enjoyed scavenging flea market treasures for their children until Lavonna’s passing. Frank later married Linda Sue Cunningham on March 25, 1995.They made their home in Haughton, La., and Frank’s life grew with the love of an expanded family.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Peter C. and Helen (Tiege) Holbrook, son Wesley, wife Lavonna (Storm), brothers Orlow (Bud), Dwight and Dean, sisters Mary Jane and Linda and two infant siblings, Mary Edna and Terri.

Frank is survived by wife Linda Sue, daughters Linda (Dave) Reynolds, LeAnn (LaVerne) Milbrandt, Penny (Tom) Bessman, Jodi (Sam) Hodges and Mandy (AJ) Foy. Frank is survived by eight siblings: Alice, Karen, Gayle, Pete, Elaine, Doug, Kay, Dale and Kelly.

He is survived by 13 grandchildren: Erik Milbrandt, Troy (Amy) Milbrandt, Michelle Reynolds, Lyna (Sam) Rinehart, Luke Milbrandt, Michael (Renae) Reynolds, Abigayle Bessman, Kevin (Alison) Reynolds, Emily (Cory) Parham, Alana (Terance) Clark, Lydia Krzyzak, Lindsey Foy and Austin Foy.

Frank is survived by 11 great-grandchildren: Ashley, Bryce and Haley Reynolds, Cecilia, Brayden and Colby Milbrandt, Hugh, Seth and Ethan Reynolds, Nathan Rinehart and Adaline Parham.

Honoring Frank as pallbearers are LaVerne Milbrandt, Dave Reynolds, Tom Bessman, Sam Hodges, AJ Foy and James Townsend. His honorary “crew” includes Jimmy Benson, Billy Benson, Kenyotti Turner, Jesse Gilmer, Josh Downs (in memory of his father, Chris), Don Paul and George Storm.

Known for his expertise as a heavy equipment operator while wearing his trademark Caterpillar cap, Frank also was adept at teaching his trade to new trainees. He was a man who literally moved the earth, but also shaped the lives of others with his know-how, strong work ethic and generosity.

He was a devoted family man, always ready to hit the road for family reunions or to welcome all to his home. An early riser, he would gather his children for breakfast before he started his work day. It was a tradition he continued with his grandchildren, often loading them into his truck and off they would go for pancakes.

Another enduring image was the special dance he reserved for each of his daughters and granddaughters at weddings and other happy occasions. Then, there were the many nights dancing at the Moose Lodge with Lavonna. And later, his dancing shoes took him to ballroom floors celebrating Mardi Gras with Susie and their Krewe.

Frank Holbrook was a man of deep strength, faith in God, and love of family. His strong hands molded many lives.

Memorials can be made to the Bellevue Union Church, 199 Bodcau Dam Road, Haughton, LA 71037.