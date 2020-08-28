Frankie Woodall Butler

Funeral services for Frankie Woodall Butler will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to service. The service will be officiated by Brother Keith Hammett.



Mrs. Butler was born May 19, 1930 in Jamestown, Louisiana to Harrison and Mae Woodall. She passed away August 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was raised in Jamestown, Louisiana and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where she graduated from Fair Park High School. She worked at City Hall in Shreveport for several years. Shen then went to work for Merrill Lynch as a Broker’s Assistant, where she retired after 37 years.



She was loved by everyone who knew her and had many friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a great love of gardening of all kinds. She had a very green thumb. She loved to travel and went on many cruises sand trips with friends and family.



Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Mae Wiggins; two sons, Rick and Randy Ginn; granddaughter, Brandy Wood and great-grandbaby, Francis Flores. Left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, Sam and Jim Woodall; her children, Mike Ginn and wife, Pat, Cindy Ginn Flores and husband, Paul, and Brian Butler and wife, Becky and her daughter-in-law, Linda Ginn. She leaves 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren, 3 nephews and 1 niece.



Serving as pallbearers are Roy Ginn, Cody Ginn, James Leach, Dawson Leach, Sean Woodall, and Kyle Woodall.



The family would like to thank Colonial Oaks for their loving care. Special thanks to Keisha, Carla, and Felicia for all their loving care and support, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church family for their support and prayers, and her many friends and family. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.