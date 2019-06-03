Franklin D. Jones

Bossier Parish, LA – A memorial visitation celebrating the life of Franklin Delano Jones was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA, followed by a short Catholic service with private burial following.

Frank “Jr” was Born September 21, 1933 in Hampton, Arkansas to Aaron Pittman Jones and Blanche Mae Stokes. He passed away peacefully at home in Bossier City, Louisiana on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Frank was a graduate of Bossier High School and he proudly served in the Army National Guard.

He worked as a sales representative for an architectural and engineering supply company until retirement. Frank was also an amateur photographer and pilot. Since retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, loved gardening and took great joy in sharing the fruits of his labor.

“Jr” was a fun loving charismatic individual, whom loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings and his first wife Carolyn Rose.

Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years Christina Fabian Jones; son, Aaron Jones (Beth); daughters, Dawn Gosdin (Ryan), and Jenni Cerutti (Steve); and four wonderful grandchildren, Peyton, Logan, Dylan and Marley.

Please keep our family in your prayers!