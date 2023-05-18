Fraternal Order of Police to Sponsor Fundraiser for Bossier City Officer Kenny Gallon

The Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn Officers. The local

lodge works together for a common goal. Bossier City Fraternal Order Lodge #39 will be

reaching out to show their Brotherhood and full support for Officer Kenny Gallon that was

injured in the tragic shooting on May 2, 2023 at the Valero Station in Bossier City.



The F. O. P. host a fundraiser cookout for Officer Gallon. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO

OFFICER GALLON AND HIS FAMILY. The Public has been very kind and generous

during this difficult time and we ask for your continued support. The menu will be hamburgers,

chips and a drink for Donation Only: Please spread the word and let’s continue to show our

support for this officer and his bravery to protect our citizens.



Date: 5-19-2023

Place: 620 Benton Rd. – In Front of the Police Dept.

Time: 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.