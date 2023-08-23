Fred (Freddy) Marion Shewmake Jr., 82, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away on August 21, 2023. Freddy was born on November 30, 1940 in Shreveport, LA. He attended Bossier High School where he excelled as a student-athlete, receiving scholarship offers to play both football and baseball at the collegiate level, before graduating in 1958. Freddy would attend Northwestern State University for a year on a football scholarship before transferring to Centenary College of Louisiana on a baseball scholarship. There he would earn his Bachelor of Science degree in 1963. Later he would further his education, earning a Master’s Degree in Education in 1966. In 1967 Freddy accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and on Augist 5th of the same year, married the love of his life, Kay Baker. Freddy’s multi-decade spanning career in education and coaching began during his time at Centenary where balanced his studies and baseball commitments with working as a school bus driver and youth baseball coach throughout his undergraduate years. Freddy would go on to serve as a teacher, administrator, and head football coach at multiple local schools, including Parkway H.S, Parkway Jr. High, and Elm Grove Jr. High. From 1984 to 1986 Freddy served as principal of Bossier High School, where he was beloved by students and teachers alike. Following his education career Freddy was called to public service where he served for 16 years on the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Freddy is survived by his wife, Kay; his children, Trey Shewmake (and wife, Julia) and Tammy Rainwater (and husband, Dirk); his grandchildren, Derek Rainwater (and wife, Sarah), Allison McInnis (and husband, Cade), Megan Rainwater, Whitney Walters, Tristen Shewmake, Grant Walters, and Summer Rainwater; his great-grandchildren Wesley Rainwater, Andrew McInnis, and Meredith Rainwater; and his siblings Raymond Shewmake (and wife, Sheila) and Jeanette Steiner. Freddy has now rejoined his parents, Margie Shewmake and Fred Shewmake Sr.



Throughout his 55 years of marriage to Kay, Freddy was a family man and considered the names listed above to be his greatest legacy. He is remembered by his family and friends as a man who loved two things most, his family and football. Freddy loved spending time with his family. From camping trips in the pop-up camper to summer sunsets in Destin, FL, he instilled the value togetherness in all of those who were blessed to call him Daddy or Grandaddy. Freddy also loved LSU football from boyhood until his last days and never missed a game.



On behalf of Freddy goes a special thanks to his wife, Kay, for the steadfast love and support that was his refuge for over half-a-century, and to son-in-law, Dirk Rainwater, MD, for years of tender care as his health waned. Also, on behalf of Mr. Shewmake goes well wishes and love to his family, friends, and all of the citizens of our community. For over eight decades Freddy loved and served Bossier City and its people. As its once local football star, its teacher, its coach, its principal, its public servant, and its mentor, the impact he made on this community is his legacy, and it is one that we will celebrate for decades to come.



A memorial service, in celebration of Freddy’s life, will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 25, at First Baptist Bossier’s Faith Chapel and is open to all whom wish to attend.

