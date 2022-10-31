Freddy’s opens Tuesday in Bossier City

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2578 Airline Dr. in front of Walmart. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“We’ve been making plans for the Shreveport area for a while and are thrilled to officially open our first stop in the market. It is a vibrant city, and we believe it will be a great place for us to grow in the coming years,” said Mohammed Qassas, franchise owner. “The Airline Drive retail corridor has a steady flow of traffic through the area and is home to a wide variety of retail businesses, restaurants and family-friendly entertainment venues, making it a great fit for Freddy’s. We’re delighted to join the Bossier City community and appreciate the excitement surrounding our opening.”

The 2,377 square-foot, endcap restaurant seats 68 guests, has additional seating on the patio and drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“First-time guests often ask, ‘What makes a Freddy’s steakburger special?’,” said Qassas. “We start with lean ground beef, sprinkle on our famous seasoning, press the patty thin and sear on a flat-top grill until the edges are deliciously crispy. We regularly recommend the Original Double, which comes standard with two steakburger patties, cheese, mustard, onion and pickles.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy’s Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy’s ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.