Free Concert to be held in Haughton

An outdoor musical showcase will be presented Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Tall Timbers Park on U.S. Hwy 80 in Haughton, featuring a woodwind quintet from the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.



Hosts of the performance are Bossier Parish Libraries and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra. Music is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and is free and open to the public.



Persons attending the event are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and to follow all protocols for safety, including social distancing.



Also sponsoring the event is The Community Foundation of North Louisiana – Hortense R. and John H. Tucker, Jr. Fund and The Community Foundation of North Louisiana – Judge Thomas E. Stagg, Jr. Fund.