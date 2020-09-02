Free farm pond construction and management workshop happening on September 25th

Haughton, Louisiana (August 25, 2020) – If you are interested in learning more about constructing and managing a farm pond consider attending a free Farm Pond Construction and Management Workshop on September 25, 2020, at Red Oak Lake near Haughton. The workshop is hosted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Trailblazer RC&D. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Red Oak Lake, 1495 Potter Road, Haughton, Louisiana, and conclude at 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.



Farm ponds store water for farm animals and irrigation, create a great wildlife habitat, provide recreation opportunities, and benefit the local ecosystem. During the workshop, professional conservationists and wildlife biologists from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will discuss pond planning and construction, water quality, weed control, nutrient issues, pond stocking, and information on USDA NRCS technical and financial assistance.



Because lunch will be provided, it is important to pre-register to attend this free workshop. To register or for more information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and leave your name and contact information plus the name of the workshop.



This workshop is provided free to the public by the partnership and support of ENABLE Midstream Partners; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Allstate Land & Timber Co., Inc.; Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF); Bossier Parish Police Jury; Webster Parish Police Jury; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership, coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.

