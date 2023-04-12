FREE FARM POND WORKSHOP APRIL 21 NEAR HAUGHTON

A free Farm Pond Construction and

Management Workshop will be offered on April 21, 2023, at Red Oak Lake near

Haughton, Louisiana. Engineer Jacob Paul and biologist Jeff Sibley will discuss pond

planning and construction, water quality, weed control, nutrient issues, pond stocking,

and information on USDA NRCS technical and financial assistance. Jacob Paul is an

engineer with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Jeff Sibley is a

fisheries biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.



The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Red Oak Lake,

1495 Potter Road, Haughton, Louisiana, and conclude at 2 p.m. On-site registration will

begin at 8 a.m. There is no charge to attend this workshop, but because food will be

served, pre-registration is requested. To pre-register or for more information on the

workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact information and the

name of the workshop at least three days prior to the event.



This workshop is provided free to the public by the partnership and support of

Drax, Mudd & Holland Consulting Engineers, Burnham Construction, USDA Natural

Resources Conservation Service, and Trailblazer RC&D.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,

coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage

strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.