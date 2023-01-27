FREE King Cakes for Blood Donors – THREE Days ONLY!

LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet

treat for all blood donors! Donors will receive a large Lilah’s king cake on Thursday, January

26th through Saturday, January, 28th, only at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor center.



LifeShare hopes this special, limited-time giveaway will be shared with past and future blood

donors to help spread awareness about the critical need for blood in our community. The blood

LifeShare supplies to our area hospitals helps treat critical patients who are undergoing

treatment for cancer, heart disease, and blood disorders. The need for blood in our community

is high. However, our community blood supply is critically low.



LifeShare is grateful to partner with Lilah’s and other businesses who despite these tough times

are still committed to the community blood supply.



Donors are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at LifeShare Blood Center located

at 8910 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport, or 1523 Doctors Lane in Bossier City, to receive a large

king cake from Lilah’s Bakery. To schedule an appointment please visit:

https://tinyurl.com/4j3vtutr



LifeShare also continues to reach out to businesses and churches to try to schedule blood

drives. Young donors are also being asked to give. The number of young donors has

dramatically decreased since the outbreak of COVID-19. To inquire about scheduling a blood

drive please email: volunteer@lifeshare.org.