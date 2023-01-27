FREE King Cakes for Blood Donors – THREE Days ONLY!

LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet
treat for all blood donors! Donors will receive a large Lilah’s king cake on Thursday, January
26th through Saturday, January, 28th, only at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor center.
LifeShare hopes this special, limited-time giveaway will be shared with past and future blood
donors to help spread awareness about the critical need for blood in our community. The blood
LifeShare supplies to our area hospitals helps treat critical patients who are undergoing
treatment for cancer, heart disease, and blood disorders. The need for blood in our community
is high. However, our community blood supply is critically low.
LifeShare is grateful to partner with Lilah’s and other businesses who despite these tough times
are still committed to the community blood supply.
Donors are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at LifeShare Blood Center located
at 8910 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport, or 1523 Doctors Lane in Bossier City, to receive a large
king cake from Lilah’s Bakery. To schedule an appointment please visit:
https://tinyurl.com/4j3vtutr
LifeShare also continues to reach out to businesses and churches to try to schedule blood
drives. Young donors are also being asked to give. The number of young donors has
dramatically decreased since the outbreak of COVID-19. To inquire about scheduling a blood
drive please email: volunteer@lifeshare.org.