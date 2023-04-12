FREE MEMORY SCREENINGS PROVIDED LOCALLY TO LATINO COMMUNITY

The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center will offer free,
confidential memory screenings to the Latino community on the last Friday of every month
beginning April 28, by appointment between 9-11 AM, at their facility located at 851 Olive
Street. Dr. Michael Becerra, who speaks Spanish, is the assistant professor – Counseling,
Department of Psychology at LSUS, and will administer the confidential memory screenings for
The Bridge.
A memory screening is a simple and safe “healthy brain check-up” that tests memory and
other thinking skills. It is not used to diagnose any illness and does not replace consultation with
a physician or other clinician. Memory screenings are important because they are a significant
first step toward finding out if a person may have a memory problem. Memory problems do not
automatically mean you have dementia. Many medical conditions, including vitamin
deficiencies, thyroid issues, and depression, could cause memory loss.
“Memory screenings consist of a series of questions and tasks designed to gauge
memory, language skills, and other intellectual functions,” said Becerra. “The screening takes
approximately 15-20 minutes, making it easy and convenient to screen individuals.”
This memory screening is not used to diagnose any particular illness and does not replace
consultation with a physician; however, it is an important first step toward finding out if an
individual may have a memory problem. Individuals who score below the average threshold or
those that still have concerns about their memory are advised to follow up with their physician
for a thorough evaluation. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions that can
cause memory loss enables individuals to obtain treatment and services and make legal and
financial decisions to improve their quality of life.
“The program is open to anyone, whether there is a memory concern, risk for dementia,
or just curious about their memory,” said Laura Gauthier, program director and licensed
professional counselor at The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. “There are no
age or insurance requirements to get screened.” Appointments are required, and you may reserve
an appointment by emailing lauragauthier@alzbridge.com.
The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center provides resources, education, and
support services for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, their family
members, and caregivers and promotes community awareness. The Bridge Alzheimer’s &
Dementia Resource Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Funds raised by The Bridge
provide services in our Northwest Louisiana community. For more information on services or to
join a caregiver support group, call 318-656-4800, email info@alzbridge.org, or visit
www.alzbridge.org.