FREE MEMORY SCREENINGS PROVIDED LOCALLY TO LATINO COMMUNITY

The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center will offer free,

confidential memory screenings to the Latino community on the last Friday of every month

beginning April 28, by appointment between 9-11 AM, at their facility located at 851 Olive

Street. Dr. Michael Becerra, who speaks Spanish, is the assistant professor – Counseling,

Department of Psychology at LSUS, and will administer the confidential memory screenings for

The Bridge.



A memory screening is a simple and safe “healthy brain check-up” that tests memory and

other thinking skills. It is not used to diagnose any illness and does not replace consultation with

a physician or other clinician. Memory screenings are important because they are a significant

first step toward finding out if a person may have a memory problem. Memory problems do not

automatically mean you have dementia. Many medical conditions, including vitamin

deficiencies, thyroid issues, and depression, could cause memory loss.



“Memory screenings consist of a series of questions and tasks designed to gauge

memory, language skills, and other intellectual functions,” said Becerra. “The screening takes

approximately 15-20 minutes, making it easy and convenient to screen individuals.”



This memory screening is not used to diagnose any particular illness and does not replace

consultation with a physician; however, it is an important first step toward finding out if an

individual may have a memory problem. Individuals who score below the average threshold or

those that still have concerns about their memory are advised to follow up with their physician

for a thorough evaluation. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions that can

cause memory loss enables individuals to obtain treatment and services and make legal and

financial decisions to improve their quality of life.



“The program is open to anyone, whether there is a memory concern, risk for dementia,

or just curious about their memory,” said Laura Gauthier, program director and licensed

professional counselor at The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. “There are no

age or insurance requirements to get screened.” Appointments are required, and you may reserve

an appointment by emailing lauragauthier@alzbridge.com.



The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center provides resources, education, and

support services for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, their family

members, and caregivers and promotes community awareness. The Bridge Alzheimer’s &

Dementia Resource Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Funds raised by The Bridge

provide services in our Northwest Louisiana community. For more information on services or to

join a caregiver support group, call 318-656-4800, email info@alzbridge.org, or visit

www.alzbridge.org.