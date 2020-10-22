Free Schools Meals Offered to Every Bossier Parish Student Through End of Year

Every Bossier Parish student will eat for free the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, resulting in big savings

for their families during the pandemic that has led to financial constraints for so many.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress worked together to extend federal waivers through the end of

the current school year. All students, regardless of income, will now be able to eat free breakfast and lunch at

their schools under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO). This

includes schools not designated as Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools.



“This is welcome relief for Bossier Parish families at a time when it is needed most,” said Bossier Schools

Superintendent Mitch Downey. “School meals are paramount to education because children cannot focus if they

are hungry. We also want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the entire Child Nutrition

department for its continued commitment throughout the pandemic to ensure the students of Bossier Parish do

not go hungry.”



Families whose children have money remaining in their My School Bucks account can request a refund by

going to https://www.bossierschools.org/childnutrition and clicking on Refund Request Form 2020-21 under the

Forms tab. The money will, otherwise, remain in their individual accounts and roll over to next school year.



Parents are still responsible for any prior outstanding meal balances. Extra sales will be offered, but students

will incur a cost for those items.