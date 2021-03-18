Free Screenings for Diabetes Alert Day March 23

Willis-Knighton Health System is joining KTBS on Diabetes Alert Day, Tuesday, March 23, to promote blood glucose screenings. Diabetes Alert Day, a project of the American Diabetes Association, draws attention to the growing epidemic of type 2 diabetes in the United States.



The public is encouraged to take a brief diabetes risk test from the American Diabetes Association to help determine their risk for diabetes. The test is available on the Willis-Knighton website, www.wkhs.com/diabetes-screening or the KTBS website, ktbs.com. Anyone with a score of 5 or higher is considered higher risk for diabetes and should take advantage of the free drive-thru blood glucose screening at Willis-Knighton. The screening involves a finger stick, the most common way to test blood sugar levels. Gloves and masks will be worn.



The free Diabetes Alert Day drive-thru screening will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. in Shreveport at the WK Health & Fitness Center, 2474 Greenwood Road, and in Bossier at the WK Innovation Center, 2105 Airline Drive.



Diabetes Alert Day is important because nearly 30 million people in the United States have diabetes and more than 8 million don’t even know they have it. An additional 86 million have prediabetes, which puts them at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that more than 520,000 people in Louisiana have diabetes.



“The sooner you know you’re at risk, the sooner you can take steps to prevent or manage diabetes,” says Kim Bickham, director of Willis-Knighton Diabetes & Nutrition Center. “It is important to understand that type 2 diabetes can be controlled with knowledge and healthy behavior.”