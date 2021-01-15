FRESH 15 Continues Plans for an In-Person Event in 2021, Date Changes to Accommodate Safety

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 – Brookshire Grocery Co. and BGC Racing is excited to announce plans to host the eighth annual FRESH 15 with a new date of May 15, 2021, at the FRESH by Brookshire’s store located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The annual race, which was originally scheduled for the first Saturday in March, will follow COVID-19 guidelines with an abbreviated event format.



“Moving our race day to May was not a decision taken lightly but a heartfelt effort to be able to host an in-person race this spring,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our FRESH 15 participants, volunteers and spectators. We are committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19; therefore, race day will look different this year with strict COVID-19 guidelines, which will align with the state and CDC. Our team is dedicated to offering a safe event while including as many of our favorite race traditions as possible. While some things will change, other things, like our incredible race swage, fun courses and inspiring finishers, will make this year an unforgettable experience and epic race day!”



Race Day Plans



The FRESH 15 event this year will still feature the 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races, with courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s and cheering support along the way from volunteers, DJ’s and bands. In an effort to maximize safety and practice social distancing, BGC Racing is limiting race registration to ensure the start and finish corrals will effectively provide needed space for runners before and after the race. Runners will also benefit from participating in timed, staggered starts to further encourage social distancing. Every runner will be given a “race-safe” kit with materials and information on race day protocols.



Every race participant will receive incredible race swag including a finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item and free high-resolution race photos. To not gather in crowds, the post-race party will not be part of the event this year but BGC Racing still plans to give the highly anticipated post-race goodies.

Runner Registration



Runners who have already registered for 2021 will have their registration transferred to the new date with the option of postponing to 2022 or participating virtually only. Runners who choose to participate virtually will do so using the Race Joy app and will have their swag mailed to their door. New runners who are registering can take advantage of the special registration extension promotion with the code “ITSGUNNABEMAY” which is valid through 11:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 following.



Community Impact



Since the inaugural race seven years ago, 100 percent of race revenue will be donated to local non-profit organizations, with more than $965,000 raised since the FRESH 15 was established in 2014. BGC Racing hosts two races each year, the FRESH 15 and Heroes Run in Shreveport, La., and has raised more than $1 Million combined.



Runner Perks



A prize purse totaling $22,000 will be awarded to top, in-person finishers within several categories for the 15K and 5K races. Current Tyler, Texas, residents are eligible for the Local Legends, with cash prizes awarded to the top three male and female 15K finishers.



BGC Racing has partnered with Fly Tri Racing to offer runners a free entry to get a personalized endurance coaching program.



BGC Racing also offers the Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run in Shreveport which is scheduled for Oct. 23, 2021.



For more information and to register to run or volunteer, please visit bgcracing.com. Online registration for the FRESH 15 closes at 11:55 p.m. CST on Friday, May 14, 2021.