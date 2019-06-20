From the Library: Central, Plain Dealing libraries holding summer programs

This week in library news I wanted to share a couple of programs we have going on this summer that we hope will benefit our patrons. The first is going on right now at our Central Library, having started on June 3 and running until July 19. This program is take on a donation drive that we’re calling Stop & Swap; to participate you bring in goods that you would like to give away, but instead of just sending you on your way with a “thank you” we’ll give you a ticket with the number of items you’ve donated listed on it.

What exactly is this ticket for? Well, you have two options for your ticket. The first is that you keep it and return on Saturday, July 27, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, to “redeem” your ticket; this means that you get to look through all the donated items and claim up to the same number of items that you donated. If you’d prefer to not “swap” items then option two is that you also “donate” your ticket so that someone else can claim browse the items available to claim what they want or need.

Andrea Gilmer

We are limiting the number of donated items to 10 per day per person so we have time to sort. And, as with any donations, there are a few things we won’t be accepting for this program such as pillows, bedding, furniture, food, stuffed animals, books, DVDs, and broken items. For a full list of approved items, or restricted items, please contact our Central Library.

The other program I wanted to share is also ongoing, but at our Plain Dealing Branch. In association with the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Louisiana Department of Education, and USDA Food and Nutrition Service, anyone under the age of 18 can stop in for lunch with the Summer Food Program. Running from June 3 to July 31, Monday through Friday from 12:00 to 2:00pm we’re encouraging kids to come into our Plain Dealing Branch for a healthy lunch and a chance to hang out have fun. Again, please call our Plain Dealing location for any additional information you need!

And now to end this week’s column I’ll leave you with a note that we will be starting our annual school supply drive in July! We’ll have the details out soon, so check in closer to July 1st for more information. Thank you for all that you provide, we couldn’t do it without you guys!

Coming Up:

Aulds, 742-2337 — Thursday, June 20 @ 2:00pm – Inter City Row Modern Dance Company, all ages

Benton, 965-2751 — Friday, June 21 @ 11:00am – Preschool Storytime, ages 3-5

Bossier Central, 746-1693 — Thursday, June 20 @ 11:00am – Astronaut Training Camp, all ages; Monday, June 24 @ 3:00pm – Marvel Movie Monday: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, ages 13-17; Tuesday, June 25 @ 6:00pm – Paint Night! – all supplies provided, ages 13 and up.

East 80, 949-2665 — Tuesday, June 25 @ 10:30am – Adult Coloring, ages 18 and up

Haughton, 949-0196 — Tuesday, June 25 @ 3:00pm – Cosmic Bath Bombs, ages 13-17

History Center, 746-7717 — Monday, July 1 @ 6:00pm – Pages Past: The Man from the Train by Bill James, ages 18 and up

Plain Dealing, 326-4233 — Wednesday, June 19 @ 10:00am – Dorian presents “Take Me to Your Readers”, ages 6-12

Tooke, 987-3915 — Wednesday, June 26 @ 11:30am – Little You Yoga, ages 0-12

Community Engagement — Friday, July 5 @ 6:30pm – Twilight Talkie @ R.W. Norton Art Gallery: Princess and the Frog (movie starts around 7:30pm), all ages

Annie Gilmer is Community Engagement Librarian for Bossier Parish Libraries.