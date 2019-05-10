From the Library: Early voting showcases value of the Geaux Vote app

The other week, I visited the History Center while they were hosting early voting and it made me wonder if there was some why to receive reminders and information on upcoming votes or elections. Turns out, the Geaux Vote app that I’ve had for several years will send you notifications!

The app actually does much more than that, but the notifications are one of my favorite features. To download it yourself you simply need to search for it in your app store; to get your polling location, sample ballots, and more you can search by voter and input your name or search by address. Once you’ve done that you are brought to the main menu that gives you the option of signing up for electronic notifications via email or text! I always like to check out the sample ballot feature as well so that I’m prepared when I go vote!

Now the Geaux Vote app is one I’ve been aware of for several years but I’ve recently discovered another awesome app that our lovely state offers: LA Wallet. This app functions much as you would expect from the name and stores your State ID or Driver’s License. Now you never have to worry about forgetting to carry your ID with you! This digital ID is accepted by law enforcement, and here at the library we consider it a valid form of photo ID so you can use it to sign up for a library card or check out materials. The sign-up process is simple, you just type in the requested information that you can find on you license and you’re set! Currently it’s free to download and store your license, but it will eventually be a paid service that will need to be renewed when your license expires, same as your physical license.

Annie Gilmer

I highly recommend both of these apps because they are simple to use and so helpful. Ever accidentally leave your ID in a different wallet or purse when you’re switching for a special event? Not a problem anymore, you still have your ID when you’re carrying your phone!

Reminder: All library locations will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.

Coming Up:

Aulds, 742-2337 : Tuesday, May 14 @ 11:00am – Book Club: Grief Cottage by Gail Godwin, ages 18 and up

Benton, 965-2751: Tuesday, May 14 @ 2:00pm – Painting with Friends, ages 18 and up

Bossier Central, 746-1693: Saturday, May 11 @ 2:00pm – Trivia: Star Wars vs Star Trek, all ages; Monday, May 13 @ 6:00pm – Chess Club, ages 18 and up; Tuesday, May 14 @ 4:00pm – Smells Like Teen Book Club, ages 13-17

East 80, 949-2665 : Saturday, May 11 @ 11:00am – Brunch & Books: Book Club, ages 18 and up

Haughton , 949-0196 : Monday, May 3 @ 6:00pm – Evening Book Club: The Mark of the King by Jocelyn Green, ages 18 and up

History Center, 746-7717: Saturday, May 11 @ 1:00pm – Second Saturday Screenings: First Man (PG-13), all ages – parents encouraged to consider film rating

Plain Dealing, 326-4233 : Thursday, May 9 @ 4:30pm – The Write Stuff: Writing Group, ages 18 and up

Tooke, 987-3915 : Tuesday, May 14 @ 11:30am – Journal Writing, ages 18 and up

Community Engagement: Tuesday, May 14 @ 4:00pm – East Bank Market in the East Bank District, Bossier City, all ages

New Materials:

Caterpillar Summer by Gillian McDunn (Children’s Fiction; Book)

A Monster Like Me by Wendy S. Swore (Children’s Fiction; Book)

Roar by Cecelia Ahern (Fiction; Book)

Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea by Sara Pinsker (Fiction; Book)

The Weight of the Stars by K. Ancrum (YA Fiction; Book)

Annie Gilmer, Community Engagement Librarian for Bossier Parish Libraries