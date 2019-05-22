From the Library: Join us for our Summer Experience program

This week I’m back on the subject of summer and all that entails for Bossier Parish Libraries and you! It’s finally here, any reading that you do between May 24 and July 31 counts toward your goals in our summer program. But what is our summer program, what does it entail, what are your goals, and who can participate? Let me fill in some details.

Our Summer Experience program encompasses both a reading portion and a programming portion, which anyone ages 0 to 99+ can participate in. Now, the programming varies from branch to branch and you can choose to attend any programs for your age group that look interesting. We have Hampstead Stage Company presenting The Jungle Book or Stories in the Stars, Science Tellers will demonstrate some space-related science experiments, and several other special guests will be providing entertainment this summer for our 6 to 12 year-olds. For our teens and adults, we have a variety of activities including trivia and galaxy paintings. Check out our summer newsletter or visit our website for a full calendar of events at all of our locations.

As for the reading portion of Summer Experience, let me break down exactly how you can earn prizes for reading. We have our 0-5 year-olds or the Read-to-Me program; 6-12 year-olds or Independent Readers; 13-17 year-olds or Teen program; and our 18 and up crowd or Adult program. Keep track of how much time you spend reading between May 24 and July 31, either on a paper log that you can pick up at any of our locations or online, through READSquared. To register online and keep track of your reading time, and that of your family, just visit http://bossierlibrary.readquared.com (or follow the link on our website homepage). Getting registered is easy, and if you don’t want to do it on your own you can stop into any of our locations and we’ll get you set up!

Next week’s column teaser: Saturday, June 1, join us to blast off into a universe of stories this summer!

Reminder: All library locations will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.

Coming Up:

Aulds, 742-2337: Wednesday, May 29 @ 4:00pm – LEGO Club, ages 6-12

Benton, 965-2751: Tuesday, June 4 @ 10:00am – Summer Kick-Off: Holiday Lanes, Portable Bowling Lanes, ages 6-12

Bossier Central, 746-1693: Thursday, May 23 @ 4:00pm – Minute to Win it Challenge, all ages;

Friday, May 24 @ 4:00pm – Graphic Novel Groupies, ages 6-12; Tuesday, May 28 @ 4:00pm – Buying a Home with presenters from First Guaranty Bank, ages 18 and up

East 80, 949-2665: Thursday, May 23 @ 3:30pm – Pages in the Park @ Tall Timbers Park, all ages

Haughton, 949-0196: Wednesday, May 29 @ 11:00am – Astronaut Training Camp – Annual Summer Kickoff Party, all ages

History Center, 746-7717: Saturday, June 8 @ 1:00pm – Second Saturday Screenings: Saving Mr. Banks (PG-13), all ages

Plain Dealing, 326-4233: Thursday, May 30 @ 1:00pm – Summer Experience Kickoff Party, all ages

Tooke, 987-3915: Wednesday, May 29 @ 2:45pm – Galaxy Painting, ages 13-17

Community Engagement: Friday, May 24 @ 4:00pm – Kick Off to Summer @ R.W. Norton Art Gallery, all ages

New Materials:

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff (YA Fiction; Book)

The Big Kahuna by Janet Evanovich & Peter Evanovich (Fiction; Book)

The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas (YA Fiction; Book)

The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames (Fiction; Book)

Tightrope by Amanda Quick (Fiction; Book)

The Velvet Rose by Susan Holmes McKagan (Fiction; Book)

With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo (YA Fiction; Book)

The Yankee Widow by Linda Lael Miller (Fiction; Book)

Annie Gilmer is Community Engagement Librarian for Bossier Parish Libraries