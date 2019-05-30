From the Library: System-wide party to be held June 1 for summer programming

IT’S HERE! Blast Off into Summer with us at our system-wide party at our Central Library on Saturday, June 1 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. We’re so excited about this event that we have closed all of our library locations (except Central) from 9:00am to 1:00pm so our staff from all over the parish can come! Be sure to stop by to visit your home branch’s booth to get details on all the amazing activities they have planned for you this summer. And maybe even visit the other branch’s booths because they may just have something going on that you don’t want to miss out on too!

Next to our branches’ booths you can test how steady your hands are with giant Jenga, show off your dancing skills with Saturn’s rings, or get your creative juices flowing by creating a unique constellation! Venture inside to take a walk through space in our space-walk, or trip through time along our timeline of space travel while making your way to a space-themed escape room!

Andrea Gilmer

There will be face-painting in the green space between our children’s area and the History Center. And the History Center will provide a cool area to relax while enjoying Stories from Space at 9:00am and again at 11:00am. At 10:00am, special guest John Cook, one of NASA’s space architects, will be on hand to tell us a bit about space. If you can’t make it to our morning celebration, we’d love to see you in the afternoon at 1:30pm in our History Center. John Cook will be sticking around to talk a bit more about space, what it’s like to work for NASA, and much more! His afternoon talk will be geared for an older audience, so the younger kids may not be interested.

When you get hungry, we’ve invited several food trucks to hang out with us. A huge thanks to Hot Dawg Hut, Glacé Cajun, and May the Cheese be with You for agreeing to be a part of what we hope will be the first annual system-wide summer kick-off parties!

We would love to see you in your dress-up best; be it space-themed, a beloved character, a superhero, or something else: costumes are encouraged! And in between all of the activities you can get registered for summer reading and enter to win one of our raffle drawings! We hope to see you there!

Coming Up:

Aulds, 742-2337: Tuesday, June 4 @ 10:00am – Little You Yoga, ages 0-5

Benton, 965-2751: Tuesday, June 4 @ 10:00am – Summer Kick-Off: Holiday Lanes, Portable Bowling Lanes, ages 6-12

Bossier Central, 746-1693: Tuesday, June 4 @ 5:30pm – Dungeons & Dragons, ages 13 and up; Thursday, June 6 @ 9:00am – Sci-Port @ the Library, all ages; Thursday, June 6 @ 3:30pm – Get Crafty: Canvas Constellations, ages 18 and up

East 80, 949-2665: Monday, June 3 – Summer Kick-off: ages 6-12 (10:00am); ages 18+ (10:00am); ages 13-17 (2:00pm)

Haughton, 949-0196: Monday, June 3 @ 11:00am – Where Were You? – Space Edition, ages 18 and up

History Center, 746-7717: Thursday, June 6 @ 6:00pm – Pages Past – American History Book Club: The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party by Daniel James Brown, ages 18 and up

Plain Dealing, 326-4233: Thursday, June 6 @ 3:00pm – Galaxy T-Shirts, ages 13 and up

Tooke, 987-3915: Tuesday, June 4 @ 4:00pm – Marvel/DC Debate, ages 13-17

Community Engagement: Friday, June 7 @ 6:30pm – Books & Brews @ Retro 521, ages 18 and up

Annie Gilmer, Community Engagement Librarian

