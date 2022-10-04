Full-Scale Emergency Disaster Drill Set for Wednesday, October 5, at Shreveport Regional Airport

Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) will conduct a full-scale emergency disaster drill

exercise at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, which will simulate an aircraft

accident. The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of

Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency

response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and

Barksdale Air Force Base. The airport will remain open for normal operations

throughout the drill.



The exercise is to ensure that if a large-scale incident occurs at the airport, first

responders throughout the community have had an opportunity to train together. The

exercise will include an airplane crash, extraction and triage of patients and a hazmat

scenario. Additionally, this drill extends to hospitals where they practice receiving

patients through a mass casualty event.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires commercial air service airports to

conduct a full-scale exercise once every three years to maintain compliance with safety

regulations. The event is designed to test emergency plans and capability of responding

to an aircraft accident at SHV. The exercise will be evaluated by FAA officials, as well

as numerous emergency response providers for response times, coordination of the

response, and other objectives.