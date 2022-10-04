Full-Scale Emergency Disaster Drill Set for Wednesday, October 5, at Shreveport Regional Airport

Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) will conduct a full-scale emergency disaster drill
exercise at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, which will simulate an aircraft
accident. The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of
Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency
response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and
Barksdale Air Force Base. The airport will remain open for normal operations
throughout the drill.
The exercise is to ensure that if a large-scale incident occurs at the airport, first
responders throughout the community have had an opportunity to train together. The
exercise will include an airplane crash, extraction and triage of patients and a hazmat
scenario. Additionally, this drill extends to hospitals where they practice receiving
patients through a mass casualty event.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires commercial air service airports to
conduct a full-scale exercise once every three years to maintain compliance with safety
regulations. The event is designed to test emergency plans and capability of responding
to an aircraft accident at SHV. The exercise will be evaluated by FAA officials, as well
as numerous emergency response providers for response times, coordination of the
response, and other objectives.