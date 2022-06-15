Sci-Port Discovery Center’s GamePort and Gallery of Intrigue exhibits will
offer free admission to visitors 18 and over on June 23, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in
support of the All of Us Research Program.
Visitors will have access to the Gallery of Intrigue, GamePort, and are encouraged to learn more
about the All of Us Research Program for a chance to win IMAX tickets for a year! The RNL
Authentics food truck will be outside of Sci-Port from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sci-Port is a Community and Provider Gateway Initiative Partner for the All Of Us Research
Program for the National Institutes of Health. All of Us is a precision medicine-based program
dedicated to finding proper healthcare for everyone. M18+ ore information is available at
https://www.joinallofus.org/learn-more.
Visitors are encouraged relive their childhood in the Gallery of Intrigue as they use clues to
solve a mystery, and of course, learn about Louisiana history along the way. The fun continues
with a trip to GamePort’s interactive gaming playground complete with Dabble and Scrabble,
Port Pong, Miss Pac Man Putt Putt, Giant Nintendo, and more!
This free event includes access to the Adventures of Intrigue exhibit, GamePort and the
opportunity to learn more about the All of Us Research Program. Guests who watch the video
and complete the survey will be entered to win two IMAX tickets each month for twelve
months. The drawing will be held live on Sci-Port’s Facebook and Instagram pages at Noon on
Friday, June 24. Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the
downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call
(318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.