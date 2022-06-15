Sci-Port Discovery Center’s GamePort and Gallery of Intrigue exhibits will

offer free admission to visitors 18 and over on June 23, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in

support of the All of Us Research Program.



Visitors will have access to the Gallery of Intrigue, GamePort, and are encouraged to learn more

about the All of Us Research Program for a chance to win IMAX tickets for a year! The RNL

Authentics food truck will be outside of Sci-Port from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Sci-Port is a Community and Provider Gateway Initiative Partner for the All Of Us Research

Program for the National Institutes of Health. All of Us is a precision medicine-based program

dedicated to finding proper healthcare for everyone. M18+ ore information is available at

https://www.joinallofus.org/learn-more.



Visitors are encouraged relive their childhood in the Gallery of Intrigue as they use clues to

solve a mystery, and of course, learn about Louisiana history along the way. The fun continues

with a trip to GamePort’s interactive gaming playground complete with Dabble and Scrabble,

Port Pong, Miss Pac Man Putt Putt, Giant Nintendo, and more!



This free event includes access to the Adventures of Intrigue exhibit, GamePort and the

opportunity to learn more about the All of Us Research Program. Guests who watch the video

and complete the survey will be entered to win two IMAX tickets each month for twelve

months. The drawing will be held live on Sci-Port’s Facebook and Instagram pages at Noon on

Friday, June 24. Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the

downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call

(318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.