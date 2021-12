BOSSIER CITY FIREFIGHTERS WILL BE SELLING FRIED FISH PLATES (FRIES, HUSH PUPPIES, DRINK) on THURSDAY DECEMBER 9TH, 2021 From: 11AM – 1PM TO RAISE MONEY FOR MELISSA KINNEY AS SHE BATTLES STAGE 3 COLON CANCER.

Location: NEAR LIBERTY GARDEN

$10 MINIMUM DONATION IS REQUESTED PER PLATE

FOR LARGE ORDERS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD 318-564-2662