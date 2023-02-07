Fundraising dinner banquet planned for Bossier Parish Young Life Program

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The support committee for Young Life Bossier Parish is planning to host a fundraising dinner banquet for adults interested in learning more about their outreach program which targets middle and high school students. The event is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL) on Innovation Drive in Bossier City. All interested parties are invited and welcome to attend.

The Young Life (YL) banquet is a wonderful way to enjoy excellent food (which will be catered by Vicky Whitman), entertainment and to learn more about how the public can support the Young Life Program. The Young Life Program is an organization that has made an impact upon middle and high school students in the Bossier City area for over seven years.

Currently, WyldLife (Young Life’s outreach to middle school students) is reaching students at Greenacres Middle School. Luke Johnson, Young Life Assistant Regional Director, will be speaking at the upcoming banquet. Organizers for the banquet believe that Johnson’s experience and heart for reaching students will give all who attend an incredible illustration of the mission of Young Life and its impact on kids around the world.

“Our table hosts are friends of Young Life, community leaders, business owners and volunteers. They give of their time, talents and treasures to support the event. A few of the table hosts this year include Deborah Mullinix, Becky Young, Bridget and Scott Sinclair, Valarie Ashby, Ed Jackson, Priscilla Daigle, Charles and Vickie Chrisman, Kurt and Caroline Nixon and Mark Rodie (Men of Courage). My husband Robbie and I are hosting several tables this year so that we can include as many friends, neighbors and folks as possible. There is always a seat at one of our tables,” said Suzanne Gatti, Banquet Chair, Young Life Committee Member and Volunteer.

A new Young Life (YL) area program usually starts when several adults get together and start praying about the possibility of their town getting a Young Life program. They share the vision and idea with friends, money is raised and eventually a YL staff person is hired. This is how YL Bossier Parish began.

“I found Young Life as a freshman in high school. I grew up going to church, but it wasn’t until I started attending Young Life that I really understood that God doesn’t expect us to live by a checklist, rather HE desires a relationship with us. For me, that was lived out in the adult leaders that took an interest in my life and really fleshed out at a Young Life camp that I went to in North Carolina. So for me, Young Life is all about relationships, adults caring enough about kids to share. And, we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Jeffrey Bellard, YL Area Director.

In 2011, a female staff member was hired and began to meet with kids at Haughton High School. After 2 years of building relationships, having outreach club events and taking kids to summer camp, that staff person got married and moved to Dallas.

So, there was about 18 months with no YL staff until Jeffrey Bellard was hired in September of 2015 to take over the role of Area Director. Jeffrey and his family moved to Bossier City from Germany, where he was involved in the same Young Life ministry with US military kids and families.

Getting a fresh start, the Young Life adult committee and staff decided that starting a Young Life ministry at Airline High School in Bossier City was the best course of action. Jeffrey and his team of volunteers have built relationships with the administration, teachers and students at Airline over the last 6 years. As with most organizations that utilize volunteers, there have been ebbs and flows. As of now, ministry is on pause at Airline until there are enough adult volunteer leaders to restart a ministry there.

In January 2022, Jeffrey felt led to start a ministry at Greenacres Middle School in Bossier City, as his daughter attends there. Since Young Life/WyldLife is built on relationships, Jeffrey knew that he would have his daughter’s help in getting to know the students there. Club events took place every two weeks and club numbers grew, as Jeffrey was able to substitute teach and meet kids through games, events and volunteering at the school.

Last summer, Jeffrey led a group of eight students from Greenacres Middle School to attend one of Young Life’s summer camps named “Clear Water Cove” near Branson, MO.

The current school year has seen the ministry grow to between 30-40 teens attending the outreach club and the team is inviting kids to fill one of the 20 spots reserved for the camp that will be coming up this summer. The goal is to reach every kid in Bossier Parish with the Good News that God loves them and to have a Young Life/WyldLife ministry in all 13 of the public middle schools and high schools in Bossier Parish.

“My Young Life Journey began in 2011 when we attended the Tyler (Texas) Annual Banquet. It was such an amazing night, I was sold! The first question I asked was, “Where do I sign up?” I joined the banquet committee as decorations chair, became a parent volunteer for both Young Life and WyldLife and soon joined the Young Life committee to better serve the ministry. Both of my kids grew up in Young Life. My son began in middle school with Wyldlife and my daughter got involved with Young Life as a freshmen in high school. They attended both Club and Campaigners throughout the week, which fostered close friendships and mentorships. My son is now a young adult and still in contact with his Young Life leaders. The relationships that kids develop in this program are life-long. Summer Camp is the glue between Spring and Fall. My daughter said, “It was the best week of my life.” As a parent, it was a blessing to have Young Life/WyldLife. The leaders loved on my kids, shared the love of Jesus and it was a ‘safe place’ at a time in their lives that can be so challenging…teenage years. If they didn’t want to talk to Mom, I knew they had caring adults to turn to for wisdom and guidance. The Young Life Ministry was and will always be a part of our family. I recently moved back to Bossier City after being in Texas for 25 years. I wanted to find a ministry, a place to serve in our community,” said Gatti.

Young Life is a worldwide organization for middle, high school and college students. The staff and volunteers enter the world of kids, focusing on what matters to them — fun, adventure and friendship. In doing so, the staff hopes to earn the privilege of talking to youth about something that they think matters most of all — the truth about God and HIS love for us. Founded in 1941, Young Life has more than 5,000 staff and 30,000 volunteers and is active in more than 100 countries reaching more than one million kids annually. Young Life leaders bring more than 100,000 kids each year to one of the 32 camping properties worldwide.