Funeral for Haughton football player Christian Smith set for Sept. 25 in the school’s gym

Arrangements are set for the funeral of Haughton football player Christian Smith.
It will be Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. in the Haughton High School gymnasium, according to a post on the Haughton High School Football Facebook page.
Smith, a senior defensive lineman, passed away suddenly Monday night.
According to a report on KTAL Channel 6, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is paying for the funeral.
Prescott is a former Haughton star. He is a member of the Class of 2011.
Haughton hosts Booker T. Washington on Friday night in its homecoming game.
To honor Smith, the school is renaming the 50-yard line the 59-yard line for the remainder of the season. Smith’s jersey number was 59.
The numbers 5 and 9 in Haughton red outlined in white are painted on each side of the 50-yard stripe on both sides of the field.
Note: This story was reposted to correct the date of the funeral.