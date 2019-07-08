Funeral procession for former LSP Capt. Robinson to impact roadways in Bossier

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces possible traffic delays during the funeral procession for former Louisiana State Police Troop G Capt. Steve Robinson. Services will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Bossier in Bossier City.

Following those services, the procession will depart the church and head eastbound on US 80 (E. Texas Street). It will then proceed northbound on LA 3105 (Airline Drive). The procession will continue northbound for approximately 6.5 miles to Rose-Neath Cemetery located on Swan Lake Road in north Bossier City.

Motorists are advised to plan their travels accordingly and be patient as the procession passes through the area.