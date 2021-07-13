Funeral Services for Fallen Webster Parish Sheriff’s Deputy

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Red River is coordinating funeral services for fallen Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr.



Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Bossier Church in Bossier City.

Following the visitation that evening, there will be a “Sea of Blue.” Law enforcement vehicles will travel from the church east on LA Highway 80 to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery with emergency lights flashing as an expression of respect and honor for fallen Deputy Collins.



On Friday, funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at First Bossier Church. It is open to the public. Following the church service, the funeral procession will leave the church and travel to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery for the graveside service.

Many law enforcement agencies from across the region and out of state are expected to be in attendance. Traffic will be delayed on LA Highway 80 from First Bossier Church to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery during the funeral procession.



“We are honored that Sheriff Parker asked us to help with the service for one of his deputies,” said Sheriff. Whittington.

“This is our way of showing support to all the men and women that wear the badge.”

