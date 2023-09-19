Funhouse of Fear at NecroManor Haunted House opens September 29th

Come one, come all to the greatest show unearthed! Funhouse of Fear at the NecroManor Haunted House is an interactive experience where guests choose their path through a carnival of horrors filled with freaks, creeps, clowns and more. Prepare for spine-tingling terror as you try to escape… before you become part of the show.

The manor is an ever changing art piece, filled with ghastly creations and live actors. It has been one of the most popular haunted attractions in the ArkLaTex since it was founded by Cody Raley in 2014.

Douglas Cobb, owner of the NecroManor and Mad Cow Masks, is a veteran haunter. He has been a part of several haunt venues around the area including the Gas Light Players, Screamport, and Scary Central.

Things to know before you go:

This is a walkthrough haunted house with live actors and animatronics.

Most nights strobes are used with the exception of Friday, October 13 and Monday, October 20, which are Blackout Nights.

The haunt is wheelchair accessible.

The show is for all ages. We adjust the level of the scares according to the age of the group.

This is a NO TOUCH haunted attraction! Don’t touch the actors, they won’t touch you.

Discounts are available at the ticket booth for military and first responders with a photo ID.

Guests will have the option to choose their path and may be asked to perform certain tasks.

Funhouse of Fear will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between September 29th and October 29th. Our final days will be Monday the 30th and Tuesday the 31st.

The NecroManor Haunted House is located on the Louisiana Boardwalk at 505 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City.

The price for adults is only $15 and $10 for guests 12 and under. Don’t let the price fool you! NecroManor is a fully functioning haunt with all the trimmings and actors to boot. Tickets can be purchased online at HauntPay.