Future management of Bossier Civic Center being decided

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The future management of the Bossier Civic Center is up in the air after the retirement of its director last month.

Former Civic Center Director Kathy Davis retired at the end of April. Since then, CAO Pam Glorioso has been filling in as interim director.

Looking towards the future, Glorioso said the path is still uncertain at the moment.

She said the city’s administration is working with the city council to determine which route they would all like to go. That could mean hiring a new facility director or hiring an independent firm to manage the civic center for them.

“We’re still working with the city council to decide what route we want to go,” Glorioso said. “It’s not yet decided if we want to go in-house with management of our own direction, or go outsource to another entity.”

Glorioso says she hopes the city council will make a decision about the position in two to three months.

“Right now, we will continue running and working the day to day operations as it has been,” said Glorioso.