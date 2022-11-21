G.E. Ghali, DDS, MD, Receives AOMSI Lifetime Achievement Award

Renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon G.E. Ghali, DDS, MD, FACS, FRCS(Ed) is the 2022 recipient of the Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of India’s Lifetime Achievement Award (AOMSI) The award was presented Nov. 17 at the AOMSI 46 th annual national conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, at which Dr. Ghali also was keynote speaker.

The AOMSI Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes distinguished physicians who have provided longterm leadership and made significant contributions to the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery in India. For more than 20 years, Dr. Ghali has travelled to India on a yearly basis to operate on children with cleft lips and palates, and adults with head and neck cancer.

“It is an honor to have been selected to receive this award,” Dr. Ghali said. “I am thankful for the opportunity and privilege to help those in need. I believe that to whom much is given much is required. To be recognized for my work by such a distinguished group of my peers is a high honor indeed.”

In his message to those attending the conference, Dr. Ghali urged physicians to maintain relevance in their surgical practice and provide mentoring opportunities for younger surgeons throughout the world.

Dr. Ghali joined the Willis-Knighton Physician Network in December 2021. He cares for patients and performs oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures at Willis-Knighton’s South, North, Pierremont and Bossier hospitals.