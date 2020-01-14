 Gabriele Roswitha Spillman

Gabriele “Gabi” Roswitha Spillman

Benton, LA – Gabriele “Gabi” Roswitha Spillman (nee Schäfer), 74 of Benton LA, passed away on 10 January 2020, after battling cancer for over 17 years. Visitation will be held from 3 – 7 pm on 17 January as well as 9:30 – 10:30 am on 18 January at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, OH. The Rite of Burial will be held at 10:30 am on 18 January and officiated by Fr. Joe Trapp at Spence-Miller Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow the Rite of Burial at the Concord Cemetery, Grove City, OH.

Gabi was born in Aschaffenburg Germany on 19 August 1945. She graduated from the Aschaffenburg Berufsschule (Vocational School) for sewing. Gabi was married to Darold on 7 June 1964 in Aschaffenburg Germany where Darold was stationed with the US Army, they were married 55 years. Gabi worked as a seamstress for many different companies depending on where Darold was stationed with the US Army or US Air Force. Finally she worked for Imperial Cleaners for 14 years. She enjoyed sewing and traveling, having traveled the world with Darold during his 22 years in the military.

Gabi is survived by her husband Darold, son Darold Jr (Andrea) of Tuscola IL and daughter Michele (Greg) Fears of Dallas GA, grandchildren Candace (Brian) Anslow, Cody Jones, Philip Spillman, David Spillman, Bridget Spillman, Anna Spillman, Thomas Spillman, Andrew Spillman, and Emma Spillman, great grandchildren Sabina Wright and Meryn Anslow, sisters Johanna “Hannelore” (Heini) Huff of Aschaffenburg Germany, Edeltraud “Elfi” (the late Walter) Schreck of Sulzbach am Main Germany, Marie “Ursula” (Ernst) Vobernik of Mainaschaff Germany, Anni “Erika” (Jim) Meyer of Breese IL, brother Klaus (Rike) Schäfer of Aschaffenburg Germany, Walter “Peter” Schäfer of Wollomoos Germany, 19 nieces and nephew, and other family and friends. Gabi is preceded in death by her father and mother Friederich (Elisabeth nee Helios) Schäfer, brother Jürgen Schäfer, and daughter Pianka Spillman

The family of Gabriele Spillman wishes to thank everyone who helped care for her during her many bouts with cancer as well as the many caring notes of thanks, concerns, and prayers given during her recent battle with cancer, especially Christus Cancer Treatment Center doctors and nurses, Christus Hospice & Palliative Care nurses and healthcare workers of Shreveport LA, Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City LA for arranging transportation to Ohio, and Spence-Miller Funeral Home for all the final arrangements.

