Gallery – Halloween carnival at Mary, Queen of Peace

Photo by Stacey Tinsley

Halloween Carnival festivities took place on Sunday, October 25th at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bossier from 12:30 P.M. – 3 P.M. Kids enjoyed Trunk-Or-Treating, a Cookie “Cake” Walk and a chance to take a picture with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Deacon Mike Straub said, “I feel excited that so many people turned out today. And I think this is the time for communities to start getting out and start experiencing things. We are being very careful with the issues with social distancing and everything else. We made some changes this year but we made it work. People have been very supportive.”