GAMEPORT EXHIBIT OPENS AT SCI-PORT ON MAY 27

Sci-Port Discovery Center’s special exhibit, GamePort, returns

on May 27 and will be open through October 2, 2022. From coding challenges to classic games,

GamePort puts a new spin on learning S.T.E.M. This exhibit features interactive stations

designed to enhance critical thinking skills, learn some basic classic science principles, and

promote a variety of science driven career options in the video game industry in a fun and

stimulating environment.



“GamePort is an interactive gaming science “playground” that is fun for all ages.” says Dianne

Clark, Executive Director of Sci-Port Discovery Center.



GamePort admission is $8.00 for general admission and $5.00 for Sci-Port Members, bundle

packages with full Sci-Port Discovery Center admission are also available. Tickets can be

purchased online at https://sci-port.org/gameport or at the door.



Originally launched in 2021, GamePort returns with new features and exhibit highlights. In

addition to the on-site STEM-based educational opportunities, Sci-Port will partner with the

Shreve Memorial Library and will utilize their staff and the Make and Go Van to provide

outreach opportunities to underserved communities throughout Caddo parish.



GamePort will include the following activities suitable for all ages:



Space Invaders NERF Range, Sonic’s Beat The Buzzer, Dabble and Scrabble Magnetic Vertical

Board Game, Miss Pac Man Putt Putt, Giant Nintendo Game Controller, Game Guts (the history

and display of classic video game stations), Asteroid Chair Lift, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, Sort of

Simon, Port Pong, Lego Minecraft, and ten classic video games and pinball machines.



For those interested in supporting the exhibit, sponsorship opportunities can be found at

www.sci-port.org/gameport. Sponsorships should be secured by May 11, 2022 to receive full

benefits. Community support, including sponsorships, allows Sci-Port Discovery Center to

continue to offer engaging educational opportunities for northwest Louisiana and beyond.



The Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For

information regarding hours, or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.