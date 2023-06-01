GAMEPORT RETURNS TO SCI-PORT ON JUNE 9

Shreveport’s interactive game-themed science playground, GamePort, returns

to Sci-Port Discovery Center this summer and will open on Friday, June 9.



From coding challenges to classic games, GamePort puts a new spin on S.T.E.M. learning!

GamePort features interactive stations designed to help visitors enhance critical thinking skills,

learn basic traditional science principles, and introduce a variety of science-driven career

options in the video game industry, all in a fun and stimulating environment. This exhibit is a

great experience for children, teens, and adults.



“We are thrilled to bring back GamePort to the Northwest Louisiana Community once again.

This exhibit is one of our most popular among visitors and features something for everyone,”

says Dianne Clark, Executive Director of Sci-Port Discovery Center.



GamePort admission is $8.00 for general admission and $5.00 for Sci-Port Members. Visitors

can also purchase a bundle that includes full admission to Sci-Port Discovery Center and

GamePort. Tickets are available for purchase online at sci-port.org/gameport or at the door.



Initially launched in 2021, GamePort returns for a third year with new features and exhibit

highlights. Children (and adults!) of all ages will enjoy exhibits that incorporate classic and

modern games, including Space Invaders NERF Range, Sonic’s Beat The Buzzer, Dabble and

Scrabble Magnetic Vertical Board Game, Miss Pac Man Putt Putt, Giant Nintendo Game

Controller, Game Guts (the history and display of classic video game stations), Tic Tac Toe, Sort

of Simon, Port Pong, Lego Minecraft, a vintage arcade, and ten classic video games and pinball

machines.



In addition to the exhibit, visitors can participate in several exciting events throughout the

summer. Event schedule as of this release:



7/20 – Throwback Thursday Adult Game Night

7/22 – Fortnite Switch Tournament

7/29 – Kids vs. Parents Nerf Battle

8/06 – Fortnite Switch Tournament

9/09 – Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog Character Day

Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport

Riverfront. For information regarding hours, upcoming events, or special programs, call (318)

424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.