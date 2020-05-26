Garland Chism

Garland Monroe Chism, 76, of Blanchard, LA passed away May 21, 2020. Arrangements will begin with a visitation at Hillcrest Chapel in Blanchard, LA from 6-8 pm on May 26, 2020. Then, a Funeral will be held at Hillcrest Chapel in Blanchard, LA at 10AM.

Garland was born in Many, LA on August 7, 1943. Garland graduated from Florien High School in Florien, LA.



He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a long-term member of North Shreve Baptist Church. Mr. Chism cherished his memories, and his many friends, he made there. Many of his days were spent at the Council on Aging, in Mooringsport, LA, where he loved playing games and visiting with friends.



His love for the races had him, and his wife, travelling to car races all over the South. He loved his pups, friends, family, and especially his granddaughters, which meant the world to him.



Preceding Mr. Chism in death were: his first wife, Johnnie Chism, to whom he was married for 44 years; son, Travis Chism; brothers, Carl Chism, and Clarence Chism; then also a sister, Hilda Brown.



Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 5 ½ years, Peggy Stark Chism; daughter, Tammy Bradford (Mike Bradford); son, Paul Chism (Tiphanie Chism); step-daughter, Robin Stark.

Also remaining to carry on his legacy are: his three beautiful granddaughters, Jessie Bradford Humphrey, Katie Bradford Heitmuller, and Gracie Chism; along with his siblings, Marcia Thompson and Glenda Dunn.



Serving as Pallbearers are: Darryl Chism, Jackie Lynn Thompson, Jerry Allen Johnson, Craig Ammons, Keith Brown, David Brown, Daniel Brown. Honorary pallbearers are: Mark Thompson, Cleve Thompson, Eric Merril, Matt Merril, Larry Ford, Michael Ammons, James Johnson, Patrick Johnson, and Brian Johnson.



In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Shreve Baptist Church or your charity of choice.

