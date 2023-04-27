Gary Joiner Book Signing and Talk

The Shreveport Garden Study Club, along with the Friends of the Greenwood

Cemetery, will feature Dr. Gary Joiner, a local historian, scholar and cartographer who has

written numerous books on Louisiana history. Dr. Joiner will present his most recent book,

“Shreveport’s Historic Greenwood Cemetery – Echoes in Granite and Marble” at the Broadmoor

branch of the Shreve Memorial Library, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, on Thursday, May 11, at

2:30 p.m., followed by a book signing until 5 p.m. This event will be free and open to the

public.



Gary Joiner is Chairman of the Department of History and Social Sciences at Louisiana

State University, Shreveport. He is also the founder and owner of Precision Cartographics,

which specializes in mapping, geographic, historical and archaeological consultation.

Proceeds from the sales of his book will go to the Friends of the Greenwood Cemetery.

The purpose of the Friends of the Greenwood Cemetery is multifaceted – the creation of a garden

park within the city, a setting for the study of horticulture with emphasis on native plant

materials and the preservation of the cemetery.

Greenwood cemetery is resplendent in its gardenlike setting, impressively carved

monuments and row after row of military headstones. Stroll through Greenwood with Dr. Gary

Joiner and learn a thing or two about those who rest here.

The Shreveport Garden Study Club is a member club of The Garden Clubs of America.

One of the main projects of the SGSC is the restoration and maintenance of The Greenwood

Cemetery including the new Educational Pavilion, pond, and fountain as well as student field

trips to study this historic cemetery. The Shreveport Garden Study Club and the Friends of the

Greenwood Cemetery are 501(C)(3) organizations.