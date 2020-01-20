Gary W. Arnold

Plain Dealing, LA — Graveside services and interment for Mr. Gary W. Arnold, age 60, will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Plain Dealing Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA, with Bro. Loyce Plunkett officiating. Services will be under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.

Mr. Arnold was born on September 19, 1959 to William Sonny and Kay Hunt Arnold in Vivian, LA and passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. He was retired from Weyerhaeuser after 25 years of service. Mr. Arnold enjoyed his family, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Cherrel Arnold; daughter, Lora Stewart and husband, Jeremy of Haughton, LA; step-daughter, Susan Covington and husband, Paul of Plain Dealing, LA; step-son, Daniel Clarkston of Rocky Mount, LA; brother, David Arnold of Springhill, LA; sister-in-law, Terry Clarkston and husband, Richard; brother-in-law, Tim Downs and wife, Donna all of Plain Dealing, LA; grandchildren, Jacob Clarkston, Zackary Kennedy, Caden Johnson, Isiah Mitchell, Ethan Cross, Alexis Clarkston and AnnaBelle Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William M. Arnold.

Pallbearers will be William Arnold, Timothy Kennedy, Terry Robinson, Paul Covington, Michael Arnold and Michael Ogletree.

