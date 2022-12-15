GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. Dr. James C. Hobley Honored with Prestigious Award from American College of Gastroenterology

Dr. James C. Hobley with GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. (GIS) was recently

awarded the 2022 William D. Carey Award by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The

award goes to an individual who has served the ACG Board and the College with distinction.



Dr. Hobley is a member of the ACG Board of Trustees. He is a past member of the Legislative and Public Policy Council, and served as its Chairman from 2020 to 2021. He is a former member of the ACG Membership Committee. Dr. Hobley also served as the ACG Governor for Louisiana from 2014 to 2020.



Nominees for the William D. Carey Award must show a clear demonstration of outstanding

contributions to the College by serving in leadership positions, participating in educational efforts,

serving on committees or participating in research-related activities.



Dr. Hobley is a board-certified gastroenterologist and a partner at GastroIntestinal Specialists, where he serves on the Board of Directors. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He completed his Internal Medicine residency and his Gastroenterology and Hepatology fellowship at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.



The American College of Gastroenterology is a medical association of gastroenterologists that consists of more than 14,000 physicians from 86 countries. The ACG champions the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive disorders. It works to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate and evidence-based care to those in need.