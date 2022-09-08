GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. Receives Two National Accreditations

GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. (GIS) recently received separate

accreditations from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and the

College of American Pathologists (CAP).



Shreveport Endoscopy Center, which is part of GastroIntestinal Specialists, was recognized by

AAAHC for the high-quality care that it safely provides to its patients. The Accreditation

Association for Ambulatory Health Care is considered the leader in ambulatory healthcare

accreditation. Earlier this year, Shreveport Endoscopy Center was named to Newsweek’s list of

“America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.”



GastroIntestinal Specialists has also received accreditation from the College of American

Pathologists (CAP) for its laboratory. A team from other accredited laboratories inspected the lab

at GIS. To gain this accreditation, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control

of procedures for two previous years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications,

equipment, facilities, safety program, record keeping and overall management. The College of

American Pathologists is considered the gold standard in laboratory accreditation. To maintain

accreditation, GIS will undergo an inspection every two years.



“These accreditations are important to us as they validate our desire and success in providing

patients with the highest quality of care by our dedicated and professional staff,” said Adam

Miller, clinic administrator.