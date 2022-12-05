GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. Recognized for Second Year As Best Ambulatory Surgery Center by Newsweek

For the second year in a row, Shreveport Endoscopy Center (part of GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.) has been named to the Newsweek “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list. Ambulatory surgery centers provide same-day surgical care that can include both diagnostic and preventive procedures.

With the help of world-renowned industry-ranking company Statista, Newsweek compiles the list for the upcoming calendar year. The list names the country’s top ambulatory surgery centers based on quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations. The newest list for 2023 contains major medical institutions, including two locations of the Mayo Clinic; Cedars Sinai in Beverly Hills, California; and Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas.

“We were excited to make this impressive list in 2022,” said Adam Miller, GastroIntestinal Specialists’ Administrator. “To be named for a second year in a row, it shows the commitment of our entire team to provide the best healthcare to all of our patients.”

Shreveport Endoscopy Center is a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center. The center is licensed by the State of Louisiana and certified by Medicare. It received the maximum three-year accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.