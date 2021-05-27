Gateway Tire & Service Center Honors Memorial Day with Free Oil Changes to Veterans, Active Military & Bereaved Partners

On Saturday, May 29th, Gateway Tire & Service Center will offer free oil changes to all veterans, active military, and bereaved partners to honor the sacrifice of all those who have served our country. All customers who provide a military ID at any of Gateway’s retail locations are eligible for an oil change at no cost. Details and times vary by region but are listed online at GatewayTire.com.

Participating locations in the Memorial Day event are Clarksville, Clarksville-Sango, Murfreesboro, Columbia, Franklin, Shelbyville, Nashville, Hermitage, Manchester, Gallatin and McMinnville in Middle Tennessee, Jackson, Ridgeland, Yazoo City and Flowood in Mississippi, Longview, Lufkin, Marshall, Carthage,Texarkana, and Tyler in Texas, and Shreveport (Barksdale HWY, East Bert Kouns, Mansfield, West 70th), Haughton, and Bossier in Louisiana.

For more information about the event, contact your nearest Gateway Tire & Service Center. All locations will be closed in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31st.

Gateway Tire & Service Center is the region’s premier provider of automotive services, preventative maintenance, and tire sales. With 54 locations across 6 states, family- owned Gateway Tire has been dedicated to superior customer service with a personal, hometown approach since 1929.