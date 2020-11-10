Gateway Tire & Service Center Honors Veterans Day with Free Oil Changes to Veterans, Active Military & Bereaved Partners

In honor of Veterans Day, Gateway Tire & Service Center will offer free oil changes, or $25 off any service, to all veterans, active military, and their affected partners in order to honor their sacrifice. On Wednesday, November 11, all customers who can provide a valid military ID at any of Gateway Tire’s participating retail locations are eligible for this promotion. Details and times vary by region but are listed online at https://gatewaytire.com/veterans-day-promotion/ .

Gateway Tire locations participating in the Veterans Day promotion on November 11 include Clarksville, Clarksville-Sango, Columbia, Franklin, Gallatin, Hermitage, Manchester, McMinnville, Murfreesboro, Nashville, and Shelbyville in Middle Tennessee, Jackson, Flowood, Ridgeland, and Yazoo City in Mississippi, Carthage, Longview, Lufkin, Marshall, Texarkana, and Tyler in Texas, and Bossier City, Haughton, and Shreveport (Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy, East Bert Kouns, Mansfield Rd, West 70th St), in Louisiana.

For more information about the event, contact your nearest Gateway Tire & Service Center, or visit http://gatewaytire.com/

Gateway Tire & Service Center is the region’s premier provider of automotive services, preventative maintenance, and tire sales. With 54 locations across 6 states, family-owned Gateway Tire has remained dedicated to providing superior customer service with a personal, hometown approach since 1929.

For more information about Gateway Tire and Service Center, visit GatewayTire.com or email rogerm@dktire.com.