GeauxPass Toll Rates in Increase Beginning January 1, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a toll rate increase on the LA 1 bridge at Leeville effective January 1, 2023.

Two-axle vehicles will now pay $4.50, a $0.75 increase. Motorists who access the Port Fourchon and Grand Isle areas will see the increased rate reflected on Toll-by-Plate invoices or on their GeauxPass account.

The new toll rates, as shown below, are based on the number of axles and vehicle class.

This scheduled increase complies with the Louisiana Transportation Authority bond agreement for the debt incurred for the construction of the bridge. An increase is required every five years. The last increase occurred on January 1, 2018.

Motorists may open a GeauxPass account online at www.geauxpass.com or at the Golden Meadow Customer Service Center, located at 1821 Hwy. 3235. For more information about GeauxPass or the LA 1 toll bridge, visit www.geauxpass.com, call (866) 662-8987, or e-mail customerservice@geauxpass.com.

Call 511, visit 511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.