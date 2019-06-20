Gemini XXXI Coronation set for July 27

The Krewe of Gemini XXXI Coronation will be held Saturday, July 27 from 6-11 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Chris Stansell, Captain of Gemini XXXI, will present the Royalty for Gemini XXXI VACATION Coronation.

The Royalty Presentation starts promptly at 8 p.m.

The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, LA. The KOG is a nonprofit volunteer organization including members from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.