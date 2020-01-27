Genevieve “Gennie” Wiggins

Bossier City, LA – Funeral Services for Genevieve “Gennie” Wiggins, 76, will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, with Pastor Calvin Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at the Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport. Visitation will be We dnesday, January 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM until service time in the funeral home.

Gennie was born October 16, 1943 in Westmoreland, PA. She was the daughter of Cecil and Josephine Ralosky Painter. She passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Shreveport. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronnie Gene Wiggins; daughter, Arlene Clements; and her brother Eddie Painter.

She absolutely loved animals, she was known to take in any stray or orphaned animals. Gennie would spend hours taking care of her plants and garden. She was also known for her cooking and was a Mom to all.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Ronnie Wiggins; her sons, Tommy Riley, Brian Riley and wife Toni and Kevin Wiggins; her sisters, Mary Simmonds and Rose Marie “Tootsie” Sullivan; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Gennie’s family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the St. Jude Children Hospital.