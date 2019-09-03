George A. Sullivan (USAF Ret.), SMSgt

Bossier City, LA – A Funeral Service celebrating the life of SMSgt George A. Sullivan (Ret.) will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. Officiating the services will be Reverend Harrell Shelton, Associate Pastor at Airline Baptist Church.

SMSgt George A. Sullivan (Ret.) was the seventh child born to Walter and Minnie Sullivan on October 19, 1930 in Meadville, Mississippi and left this earth August 31, 2019 at the Northwest LA Veteran’s Home in Bossier City after a lengthy illness.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Oma Ruth Pecanty Sullivan; his parents; eight siblings and three sons-in-law, Paul S. Carrington, Sr., Larry Dale Trant, and William “Steve” Arnold, Sr.

Left to cherish his memory are his youngest sister, Leoma Sullivan Raner and a long list of children & grandchildren. His legacy begins, starting with his children, Rita Sullivan Trant and fiancé, Michael, Rhonda Sullivan Carrington, Russell R. Sullivan and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Stacy Trant Smith and husband John, Matthew D. Trant and wife, Stacey, Brandon “Bear” Trant and wife, Rachel, Paul S. Carrington, II, James Casey Carrington and wife, Jackie, Benjamin Daniel Carrington, John David Carrington, Stephen Andrew Carrington and wife, Caylyn, Joshua Stewart and wife, Stephanie and Tucker R. Sullivan; great-grands, Macy, MacKenzie and Hunter Morgan, Micah Smith, Caden, Noah, Mark Andrew, Charlie, and Evie Trant, EmmaLeigh, Elijah, and Josiah Carrington, Kyle and Dylan Morgan, Rebekah and Connor Carrington and Liam Carrington and great-great grandson, Brantley Jasper.

SMSgt Sullivan served in the USAF from 1949-1971 and retired from Specialty Oil. He served most of his adult life as a Deacon at Barksdale Baptist Church and Airline Baptist Church. He was a dedicated member of Gideons International of Bossier. He took pride in serving with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office on the Auxiliary Posse.

SMSgt Sullivan was an avid outdoorsman, whether it was hunting with is son and daughter or gardening. One of his favorite pass times was fishing with his wife, Ruth.

He never missed the opportunity to attend any event of his children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren; whether it be, softball, baseball, football, basketball, track, or Grandparent’s Day at school. He was always the proudest man in the stands!

While he was a quiet man, he was a man who was always present for not only his wife and children, but also for all of his adoring grandchildren. He never failed to give advice or fund a project or need of anyone in his family. He encouraged and believed the best of all of us!

We, as a family, praise God for the blessings of being part of his legacy. He led by example starting with taking his family to church. Because of that leadership, his children and grandchildren know that we will be able to see him again, when we all get to Glory!

The family would like to thank the staffs of WK North step down floor, Regional Hospice, and Northwest LA Veteran’s Home for the loving care they provided our hero!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.