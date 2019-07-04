George Alfred Jasnau

Bossier City, LA – Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) George Alfred Jasnau passed away peacefully on Father’s Day after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. George was born on July 5th, 1930 in Buffalo, New York to George Albert and Anna Marie Jasnau.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and retired in 1972. In his 21 years of service, he saw tours of duty in Morocco, Guam, Hawaii, Spain, Nebraska, Louisiana, Washington, Oklahoma, and Wyoming, and was awarded the Bronze Star for his time in Vietnam.

While stationed at Barksdale AFB the first time, he met and married Jerrie Johnson on November 1, 1954. During his retirement, he and Jerrie traveled throughout the U.S. and lived in Florida and Nevada before returning permanently to Louisiana due to Jerrie’s declining health. She preceded him in death.

After Jerrie’s death, Chief George found love again and wed Marie Simpson Jasnau on August 8, 2004.

He was a proud German American whose grandfather, George Scherrer emigrated from Germany alone at age 12, settling in Buffalo. George was an avid golfer scoring 6 holes-in-one. He also enjoyed bowling, ping pong, pool, traveling, and poker, and was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Braves, and Mudbugs Hockey. He also spent 11 years in service with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Posse.

He is survived by his wife, Marie, of Bossier City, his daughter and son-in-law Shawn Jasnau-Harmon and David Harmon of McKinney, Texas, son Richard Jasnau and his wife, Emy of the Philippines, his younger sister Carol Vilas and husband Tony Vilas of Fairfield, OH, and cousin Miles Hall and wife Alice Marie Hall of Aiken, South Carolina, and several nieces.

He is the proud Big Daddy/Pawpaw of 4 grandchildren, Amanda Studt of Golden, CO, Chad Jasnau and wife Tiffiny Jasnau of Denver, CO, Mitchell Harmon and wife Alison Harmon of Alexandria, VA, and Travis Harmon and wife Casey Harmon of Dallas, TX, and 2 great grandchildren Hannah Studt and Revere Jasnau. He is also survived by Marie’s family including her son Bobby Simpson of Angleton, Texas and Patti Warner of Haughton, Louisiana.

Services will be held at The Church of the Cross – Central Assembly of God in Haughton, LA, where George and Marie were long time members, on July 5, 2019, which would have been his 89th birthday. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. with services at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ken Richmond presiding. A graveside service will immediately follow at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Honorary pall bearers are Chad Jasnau, Mitchell Harmon, Travis Harmon, David Harmon, Bobby Simpson, Ric Jasnau and Miles Hall.

The family would like to thank the countless nurses and doctors at Willis Knighton Pierremont in the ER and ICU, especially Cheryl and Sarah who both patiently and lovingly cared for George and all of us family members.

Also, a huge thank you to the Bossier City Fire Department and Paramedics for their tireless efforts.

Lastly, we are forever grateful to George and Marie’s neighbors, Raymond & Amanda and Ron & Linda who were all at the right place when we needed them the most. Thank you to the Carroll Family who spent countless hours in the ER and ICU waiting rooms with us and the many others who visited.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George’s memory to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, 110 St. Gabriel Way, McKinney, TX 75071 or The Church of the Cross, 700 Highway 80, Haughton, LA 71037.

“He bowed his head to Jesus and stood for Uncle Sam”