George C. Finck Sr



Lieutenant Colonel George C. Finck Sr. (Retired USAF) went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 5th after a short battle with Leukemia. George was born August 28th, 1933, in Lakeport, New York to John Christy Finck and Gladys Gertrude Finck. He met Janet Batten, the love of his life, at Chittenango High School in 1945. He attended the College of Forestry at Syracuse University and excelled on the wrestling team and was a member of the ROTC program.

After college graduation he decided to join the U.S. Air Force and was commissioned as a second lieutenant and began pilot training. George and Janet were married on April 11, 1953. They have 4 sons, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. During George’s 23 years of service he flew over 11,000 hours during many different assignments, including tours in Africa, the Cuban Missile Crisis, tours in the Middle East, and during Vietnam a heroic night drop where he brought crucial supplies to hundreds of soldiers in need and earned the Air Force Cross. Upon his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, George settled in Bossier City and started the ROTC Program at Haughton High School. For many years it was the largest program in the United States. He was also a wrestling coach and a mentor for countless students.

Upon retiring from teaching, he found many ways to serve the community. He served at his church in many ways. He was on the Bossier Parish School Board for 2 terms and served one term as President. He served on the Bossier Parish Sheriff ’s Office POSSE program for many years. He was a member of the Arklatex chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and awarded thousands of dollars in college scholarships to many students over the years. He collected and delivered Christmas presents to children in need for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons, tending to his geese and chickens, spending time outside, sharing funny jokes, taking his dog for a walk, sitting in his favorite blue chair, and spending time with his family. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed. His family is so proud of his service to our country and thankful for the countless memories that will forever be cherished.



George was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and Bob Finck, and his sister Ella Finck Korthas. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet Finck, son George and Mary Finck of Princeton, LA, son John Finck of Mena, AR, son Dave and Linda Finck of Springhill, TN, son Mark Finck and Paul Belk of Dallas Texas. His grandchildren: Melissa and Tyler Lee of Harrison, AR, Lauren and Chris Bresch of Hallsville, TX, Travis and Ana Finck of Fayetteville, AR, and Matthew Finck of Nashville, TN. Great-grandchildren: William Finck, Brennen Bresch, Beck Lee, Ezra and Ella Finck. He also leaves behind many friends and colleagues.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when we are able to be together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. George’s Episcopal Church in Bossier City, LA. The family would like to thank Dr. Veluvolu, Dr. Davidson and staff, Dr. Kasabali and everyone for their love and prayers.