George E Rodgers III

George E Rodgers III went to be with Jesus September 8, 2021 at the age of 73 in Shreveport, La.



George was a carpenter, dirt contractor, and home builder in the Shreveport-Bossier area for many years. In 1991, he was asked by Dr. Donald Mack to help with a special project, the St. Jude Dream Home, and for more than 20 years, George built a house with the help of others to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The project now in it’s 31st year has raised almost one billion dollars for the kids of St. Jude and became his passion and mission.



George loved to hunt, but more than anything, George loved to be with his family. His wife of almost 56 years, Loretta, stood proudly by his side for so many years raising their sons Jeff, Shane, and Philip. His sons made him so proud. Shane went on to own several successful restaurants. Philip followed in his footsteps to become a home builder and dirt-contractor, carrying on as the builder of the St. Jude Dream Home. He beamed when he spoke of his beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Addison, Presley, Noah, and Aiden. Such a proud Papa. He adored his daughters-in-law, Megan and Jenny, and they all loved him so much.



In addition to his beloved wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandkids, he is survived by his sister Beverly Bagwell. George was special to many and he loved everyone like they were his own – DJ Phelps, in particular, and also the many employees, colleagues, and friends over the years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, G. E. and Rhea Rodgers, and by his son, Jeff. We rejoice knowing he has been reunited with Jeff.



The family would like to thank the LVAD team at Willis Knighton North as well as the team at Baylor Scott & White in Dallas for all of the care and the years George and the family were given thanks to their help and God’s grace. Also thanks to the LVAD Support Group of NWLA – their camaraderie meant so much to George and Loretta.



George will be buried in Forest Grove Cemetary in Taylor, AR. The service will be officiated by longtime friend Tommy Weems. Graveside service will be at 2pm, Sunday, Sept. 12th followed by a celebration of life at Shane’s Seafood & BarBQ at 4726 E. Texas in Bossier City at 5pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can be mailed to 14333 Perkins Road, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 or online at www.fundraising.StJude.org/KTBS3dh

