Georgia Sue Shepard

Georgia Sue Shephard

Georgia Sue Shephard, 75, of Shreveport, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Shephard will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 13th, within the Chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, in Haughton, LA, with Kent Craft presiding. A gathering of family and friends will be the evening prior, Sunday, May 12, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, hosted in the State Room of Hill Crest.

Georgia Sue Jackson, was born unto H.G. & Susan Jackson, Friday, July 30, 1943 in Sebastopol, MS. Sue, her parents, five brothers, and her sister, relocated several times. Sue graduated from Pascagoula High School. Additionally, Sue obtained her Ministerial License, from The World Harvest Church.

Sue enjoyed her jewelry. You could always count on her having a ring on every finger. Along with her striking beauty, flowing red hair, and infectious laugh, Sue would always, brighten the room. Many may be surprised to learn how much she enjoyed painting. But mostly, she enjoyed her family, to include her husband, children, grandchildren, and blessed–even further–with great-grandchildren.

She never shied away from Ministering for her Lord and was a devout member of the Church on the Rock.

Preceding Sue in death were: her parents, Harold George ‘H.G.’ Jackson and Susan Ada Comans Jackson; brothers: Bill Jackson, Tommy Jackson, Glenn Jackson; and her sister, Janell Jackson.

Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are: her adoring husband of 32 years, Glenn Shephard, Jr.; children: Craig Steorts and wife Alyson, Ken Steorts and wife Joy, and Pamela Centers; her grandchildren: Kyle Centers and wife Alexis, Freedman Steorts, Adam Steorts, Skye Steorts, Alec Steorts, Kayleigh Boykin and husband Michael; great-grandchildren: Dean Centers and Emily Boykin; brothers: Larry Jackson and Michael Jackson; plus many friends and extended family.

She will be missed greatly on this earth. Yet, heaven has received another angel.