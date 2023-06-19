Georgina Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Ramsey Smith





Kathy was born September 24, 1959 in Paris, France to George Richard and Gillette Ramsey. She passed away after a brief illness on May 29, 2023.



Kathy loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ more than anything else and spent time daily in devotion with Him. She loved to plant gardens, grow flowers, can vegetables, go junking and spend time at the beach. She dreamed of retiring in her beloved town of St. Augustine, Florida, where she lived part of her childhood.



Kathy is survived by her daughters, Casey Marie Smith of Minden, Louisiana, Beverly Anne Smith of Garrison, Texas and Abby Kathleen Smith of Haughton, Louisiana, as well as her five beloved grandchildren, Kalie, Aaron, Megan, Cameron and Carter. She is also survived by her brothers, Ricky Ramsey, Gary Ramsey, Eric Ramsey and sisters, Beth Sawyers, Cindy Jones and Lisa Baldwin, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, a nephew, Christopher Arnold Baldwin, and her grandparents, James Burner Ramsey and Kalie Marie Ramsey.



A private family service will be held in St. Augustine, Florida at Anastasia Island beach where she had so many fond memories.