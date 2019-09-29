Geraldine “Jerry” Procell

Haughton, LA – Funeral services for Geraldine “Jerry” Procell, age 70, will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bossier City, LA with Bro. Tim Barnes officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery under the direction of Hill Crest Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Jerry was born May 8, 1949 to George E. and Kathryn L. Bowman in Magnolia, AR, and passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.

She was a retired School Bus Driver for Terrebonne and Bossier Parishes as well as Taylor, AR. In addition to working for the various school boards, she entered a lengthy career, even retiring from Wal-Mart, where she was tasked in various departments, in Shreveport, LA.

Jerry was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent her whole life taking care of everyone around her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to movies, sewing, and Saints football.

